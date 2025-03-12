Raptors Host 76ers in Pivotal Lottery Game: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET in a key late-season matchup as both teams jockey for lottery positioning.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- This is one of the most significant games left on the Raptors' schedule as they hold a half-game lead over the 76ers for the NBA's fifth-worst record. A loss would give Toronto some cushion in maintaining its lottery positioning, while a win would push them behind Philadelphia and further away from landing Cooper Flagg.
- Scottie Barnes is questionable for Wednesday night as he continues to deal with a right hand issue, making his status one to watch before tipoff. If he plays, he’ll need to be much more effective than he has been lately. He didn’t look like himself in back-to-back games against the Wizards, and while Toronto’s depleted roster hasn’t helped, a true star should be able to take over against a team like Washington.
- Monday's game became the A.J. Lawson show as the Canadian wing erupted for 32 points against Washington. It was the kind of performance Toronto hopes to see from its depth pieces as the team evaluates who to keep heading into the summer. Expect Lawson, Jared Rhoden, Orlando Robinson, and Colin Castleton to continue seeing extended minutes.
Injury Reports
Toronto has opted to rest Immanuel Quickley in an effort to lose Wednesday. RJ Barrett will be away from the team for personal reasons. Ja'Kobe Walter, Gradey Dick, Brandon Ingram, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche are all out. Ochai Agbaji is doubtful to play. Barnes and Jamison Battle are questionable.
The 76ers have ruled out Tyrese Maxey, Paul George, Joel Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Jared McCain, Eric Gordon, and Jalen Hood-Schifino. Kelly Oubre and Andre Drummond are both questionable.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 60%. The total for the game is 219.5.