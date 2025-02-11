Brandon Ingram Inks Multi-Year Deal with Raptors
Brandon Ingram is staying with the Toronto Raptors.
The recently acquired forward has agreed to a three-year, $120 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania and Bobby Marks.
The deal solidifies Ingram as a key part of Toronto’s future, keeping him out of free agency this summer and giving the Raptors a proven shot-creator and offensive weapon to build around alongside Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley.
The 27-year-old was acquired last week in a trade that sent Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick, and a second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans. Ingram, who ranks fifth all-time in career points for the Pelicans, averaged at least 20 points per game in six different seasons—tied with Anthony Davis for the most in franchise history.
While Ingram gives Toronto a much-needed offensive upgrade, keeping this core together could push the Raptors into the luxury tax next season. While the full details of his deal have yet to be reported, his first-year salary could start at $38.1 million next season. That number would put Toronto near or above the tax line, especially if the team moves up in the draft lottery.
A skilled mid-range scorer, Ingram has made more 2-point jumpers over the last six seasons than anyone except DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant. He was named an All-Star and won Most Improved Player in 2019-20, his first season in New Orleans after being traded from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis deal.
For now, Ingram remains sidelined with an ankle sprain suffered on Dec. 7. He is expected to return in the second half of the season, per Sportsnet’s Michael Grange. In 18 games this year, he has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 37.4% from three-point range on 6.4 attempts per game.