Raptors get good news on RJ Barrett injury

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett is getting closer to returning to the court.

The team announced that Barrett would be resuming basketball activities this week as he recovers from a knee sprain he suffered last month. This is massive news for the Raptors because the team has struggled in his absence.

In the nine games Barrett has missed, the Raptors are only 3-6. When they play with him on the court, the Raptors are 12-5. So, there is a stark difference between when he is on the court versus when he is not.

The Raptors have not had too many injuries this season that have lasted this long. so having Barrett back on the court will be a huge relief for the team.

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Barrett could be coming back soon for Raptors

It remains to be seen how long Barrett will need to rehab his injuries, but this is certainly a step in the right direction. Knee sprains can be tricky to navigate, but having him back is going to help the Raptors in the long run.

So far this season, Barrett is averaging 19.4 points per game, which ranks third on the team behind Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram. His scoring abilities have been sorely missed as the Raptors have struggled to hit some higher scores with him on the sidelines.

Barrett will be a breath of fresh air for the offence as they look to combat some of their recent struggles. He will also have a chance to fight off some of the trade rumours that have surrounded him.

"RJ Barrett is a legitimate starter at the 2 on a fair contract that pays him $27.7 million this year and $29.6 million in 2026-27. He's averaging 19.4 points per game on 50.6 percent shooting, leveled up as a playmaker last year and leads everyone from the 2020 rookie class in total points scored," Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes wrote.

"Unfortunately, financial realities make him a clear trade candidate. An extension is unlikely given the Toronto Raptors' other hefty salaries, which makes keeping Barrett risky. He'll be less valuable as an expiring deal next year, when any potential acquiring team might lose him for nothing in 2027 free agency.

"Toronto also has younger and cheaper alternatives at his position in the pipeline, including Gradey Dick and Ja'Kobe Walter. Combined, those two will make about a third of Barrett's salary next season."

Barrett won't be on the court, but the Raptors are getting ready to face off against the Miami Heat. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kaseya Center. Fans can watch the game on TSN Sports or stream it on NBA League Pass.