Oddsmakers Reveal Where Toronto Raptors Rank in Wide Open Eastern Conference
The top of the Eastern Conference has cracked wide open after devastating injuries to Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and Tyrese Haliburton. But even with the path to contention looking less crowded, the Toronto Raptors are still considered longshots to come out of the East next season.
DraftKings has the Raptors listed at +5500 to win the conference, with an implied 1.8% chance of reaching the NBA Finals. Their title odds sit at +18,000, giving them just a 0.6% chance of winning it all. Those numbers place Toronto ninth in the East, behind eight projected playoff teams and firmly in the play-in tier.
These odds come before the 2025 NBA Draft and before most offseason movement begins. They also come before Brandon Ingram has suited up for Toronto and after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons for Scottie Barnes and the Raptors as a whole.
Still, sportsbooks remain cautious.
The Cleveland Cavaliers open as early favorites at +255 to win the East, followed by the New York Knicks at +295. The Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics are next at +600, though Boston’s number reflects uncertainty with Tatum expected to miss the entire season. The Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers are each at +1200, while the Detroit Pistons (+1700) and Milwaukee Bucks (+1800) round out the top eight.
Then comes the drop-off. Toronto shares the +5500 line with the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks, suggesting all three are viewed as fringe postseason threats. The Brooklyn Nets (+15000), Chicago Bulls (+16000), Charlotte Hornets (+50000), and Washington Wizards (+50000) fill out the bottom tier.
Out West, the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder are the early favorites to win it all again, listed at +230 to repeat. They are the only team with better than a 20% implied chance of capturing the championship next year.
Toronto’s outlook could shift depending on what happens at the draft or in free agency, and much will hinge on Ingram’s health and his fit alongside Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley. For now, though, oddsmakers see the Raptors as a team caught between the lottery and true playoff relevance, facing a long climb to get back into the East’s upper tier.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
