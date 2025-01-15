Raptors Look to Keep Up With Celtics: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will look to keep up with the Boston Celtics on Wednesday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will try to keep up with the reigning NBA champions on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- It’s always a three-point shootout when Boston comes to town, and for the Raptors, that means firing away from deep. The Celtics lead the league in three-point attempts by a wide margin, so Toronto will need to heat up from beyond the arc to keep pace.
- Scottie Barnes has put in the work this season to refine his post-up game and hone his turnaround jumper—a move that’s become his signature. It will be intriguing to see how it holds up against Boston’s lineup of strong, versatile defenders. Barnes typically looks to back down smaller matchups, but the Celtics’ defensive depth makes it nearly impossible to find easy mismatches.
- Toronto started Davion Mitchell against Stephen Curry on Monday, but it will be interesting to see if they adjust against Boston. If Ochai Agbaji isn’t promoted to the starting lineup, Scottie Barnes will face another challenging assignment, likely spending much of the night trying to contain Jayson Tatum.
Injury Reports
The Raptors will be without Immanuel Quickley who is tending to a groin injury. Ja'Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, AJ Lawson, and Ulrich Chomche are on G League assignment.
Boston will be at full strength with JD Davidson, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman, and Anton Watson on assignment.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +14.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 14.3%. The total for the game is 229.5.
