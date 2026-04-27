3 Takeaways From Raptors' Epic Game 4 Victory vs. Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are all square with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a Game 4 win inside Scotiabank Arena by the score of 93-89.

The victory marked the second straight for the Raptors as they defended homecourt with honour. Now, the series with the Cavaliers will come down to which team wins two of the next three games.

Here's a look at three takeaways from the Raptors' Game 4 victory against the Cavaliers.

Raptors' Excellent Defence Makes Up For Poor Offence

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden looks for a passing option as he is covered by Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

While the shooting numbers weren't pretty, the Raptors unlocked a defensive blueprint that effectively neutralized the Cavaliers' perimeter speed. By deploying an aggressive game plan on the defensive end, Toronto forced the Cavaliers into 17 turnovers, turning live-ball mistakes into 22 transition points.

It made up for the fact that the Raptors shot 27 per cent from beyond the 3-point line, which is the lowest shooting clip for any winning team in a playoff game in NBA history.

This shift wasn't just about effort, it was a tactical adjustment to shrink the floor, daring the Cavs' shooters to beat them from the corners while walling off the paint. In a game where every possession felt like a grind, the Raptors proved they can win a tight game by dictating the physical terms of the engagement.

Collin Murray-Boyles is the Truth

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen passes the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles defends. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If there were any lingering doubts about Collin Murray-Boyles’ ability to impact winning at this level, Game 4 silenced them. Beyond the box score, his on-court impact and defensive versatility were the real stories.

He spent significant possessions switching onto smaller guards, holding his own on an island and preventing the blow-bys that haunted Toronto in Games 1 and 2. His high basketball IQ was on full display during the fourth quarter, where he made the extra pass to beat the Cavaliers' aggressive traps.

He isn't just a rookie anymore. He is becoming arguably the most integral part of the Raptors’ rotation.

Pressure Back on the Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors during game four of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The momentum in this series has shifted entirely toward the Raptors. By defending home court, Toronto has successfully turned the psychological tide, forcing Cleveland to face the reality of a "best-of-three" scenario with a Game 5 looming.

The Cavaliers now face a significant coaching challenge. They must find a way to re-establish their offensive rhythm against a Raptors unit that has clearly cracked their primary sets.

With the pressure of being the higher seed now weighing heavily, the Cavaliers return home for Game 5 on Wednesday knowing that another sluggish start could put them on the brink of a season-defining collapse.

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