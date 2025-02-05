Raptors Lose Starting Center to Injury vs. Knicks
Jakob Poeltl is suddenly tending to a hip injury.
The Toronto Raptors forward did not come out to start the second half with a right hip pointer injury he suffered against the New York Knicks, the team announced. Poeltl played 15 minutes in the first half and did not appear to be in noticeable pain before exiting. It’s unclear when the injury happened.
Poeltl has missed just five games this year and hasn’t been sidelined since late December when he was tending to a groin injury. He’s appeared in 44 games this year, averaging 14.4 points and 10.3 rebounds while shooting 61.1% from the floor for Toronto.
The severity of Poeltl’s injury is unknown.
Poeltl’s name had come up in trade rumors ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline with multiple teams reportedly inquiring about the 7-foot Austrian big man. Toronto is said to be reluctant to move Poeltl who has two years remaining on his contract including a player option.
Toronto will play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and is already expected to be without RJ Barrett who is currently in concussion protocols following a head injury he suffered on Sunday afternoon. Chris Boucher was sidelined Tuesday with illness as well.
If Poeltl does miss time, Toronto will turn to Kelly Olynyk who filled in for Poeltl to start the second quarter. Jonathan Mogbo can provide a small-ball center option for Toronto off the bench while Orlando Robinson has two more days remaining on his 10-day contract as a depth big man for the Raptors.