Raptors Mailbag: Draft Outlook, Trade Talk, & What's Going on With Chris Boucher?
With the Toronto Raptors now in the final stretch of the season, plenty of questions remain about their direction, roster decisions, and draft outlook. From Chris Boucher's absence to RJ Barrett's trade value and the team's lottery positioning, fans have no shortage of things to wonder about. Let's dive into your latest questions and break down what's ahead for Toronto.
Why is Chris Boucher not playing - @golde2fire
It’s a mix of two factors: 1) he’s not part of the team’s future, and 2) he’d help them win. The Raptors have made it clear they’re prioritizing development over wins, opting to give minutes to younger players down the stretch. With Boucher at 32 and on an expiring contract, he’s unlikely to be back next season, so it makes sense for Toronto to shift those opportunities elsewhere.
Do you think the Raptors could use the 1st as a trade chip to expedite the rebuild? - @davidcollins709
Could they? Probably. Should they? Absolutely not. Giving up a lottery pick this summer for a win-now move would be a mistake. The Raptors should see how the team looks next season before making any big decisions. They’ll likely be much better, but pushing all their chips in now isn’t the right play. With the core getting more expensive, Toronto needs affordable, long-term talent, and a first-round pick is one of the best ways to add impactful, cost-controlled players.
Do you think we still have a shot at a top 3 pick? I’m losing hope - @ali.beydoun24
Every lottery team has a shot at a top-four pick, so the answer is yes. Right now, Toronto has a 31.9% chance of landing in the top four, down from 42.1% before their recent hot streak. They’ve definitely hurt their lottery odds, but there’s still a chance at a high pick. It’s not ideal, but hope isn’t lost yet.
When is Brandon Ingram most likely going to be back? Update on him? - @matteo_soccer_4_life
I don’t expect him back this season. The way the Raptors have approached the last stretch with rest nights for key players, it would make little sense to bring back Brandon Ingram just to help win games they clearly want to lose. Maybe they could play him for a couple of games, but at that point, it hardly seems worth it. I expect he will continue “rehabbing” until the season ends, then have a full summer to train in Toronto’s offseason program.
Given the easy stretch coming up, where do you see this team finishing in the standings this season? - @del101
Probably seventh in the reverse standings. I don’t see the Raptors losing enough to catch the 76ers or Nets in the lottery race. Their schedule is too easy, and it will be tough for them to rack up losses. The five-game cushion over the teams behind them should be enough to hold onto seventh, though it’s not guaranteed. Those two upcoming games against San Antonio could end up being crucial.
Where do you think we trade RJ and what do we get back? - @harpersstone
I expect RJ Barrett’s name to come up in trade discussions this summer, though it’s hard to pinpoint a potential destination. He would be a great fit in Denver, but making a deal work with the Nuggets is tricky. As for the return, I wouldn’t expect much. The trade would likely be driven by salary flexibility, which means the Raptors may not get a significant asset back. It’s best to set low expectations and be pleasantly surprised if the return ends up better than expected.
Who’s on your wish list for the draft picks 2-7 - @jimmy_yourmortgagemap
I’ll dive deeper into draft prospects over the next month as we get closer to the summer. So far, my focus has been more on the Raptors than college hoops. Broadly speaking, Toronto could use another big man, with someone like Duke center Khaman Maluach standing out as a fit. There’s also a need for a shot creator, whether it’s Dylan Harper or possibly Ace Bailey. I’d lean toward avoiding another smaller guard, but if that’s the best player available, the Raptors should take him and figure out the fit later.
Should the Raptors embrace the latest results and push for youth playoff experience this year - @leafypanda52977
They don’t seem interested in that approach. This feels like the Raptors' last chance to be a lottery team for a while, given how much better they should be next season. The best-case scenario is losing as much as possible, adding a talented player to an already solid core, and making a real push for the playoffs next year. Sneaking into the postseason now only to get eliminated quickly by the Cavaliers wouldn’t be nearly as valuable as securing a top pick in this draft.
Why haven’t the Raptors been fined for resting healthy players? - @yoshmiller
The league only fines teams for resting “star” players, and so far, the Raptors haven’t done that. Jakob Poeltl and Immanuel Quickley don’t meet the league’s criteria as stars, so there’s no issue there. The only potential concern would be if Toronto started resting Scottie Barnes, but that hasn’t happened yet.
Why have the Raptors failed to tank? Did Masai want to be a play-in game in the beginning of the season? - @shaohuacrystal
I wouldn’t say they’ve failed to tank, but considering where they were a few months ago, it’s disappointing to see them sitting only seventh in the lottery standings. They are clearly trying to lose games, but the schedule has made it difficult.
As for the second part of your question, no, I don’t think Masai Ujiri ever intended for this to be a play-in season. Both he and Jakob Poeltl were clear that this was a rebuilding year, and barring something unexpected, this outcome was always the likely one. The focus is on securing another lottery pick and setting the stage for a playoff push next season.