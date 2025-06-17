Toronto Raptors Eye German Forward Noa Essengue In Latest NBA Mock Draft
The Toronto Raptors are in a position to take the long view.
With the starting lineup largely in place and no urgent roster needs to fill, the Raptors can afford to prioritize upside in this year’s draft. That makes Germany’s Noa Essengue a compelling option at No. 9, a raw but intriguing forward whose long-term potential could be worth the wait.
In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Toronto selects Essengue at No. 9 after the Brooklyn Nets take Khaman Maluach at No. 8. Essengue, currently competing in the German BBL Finals with Ratiopharm Ulm, has seen his draft stock rise despite a quiet predraft process. His team’s playoff run may prevent him from conducting any stateside workouts ahead of the draft, but the combination of physical tools and production has kept teams interested.
“Essengue’s blend of size, versatility, extreme youth and burgeoning production has drawn increasing interest from teams in the 9-to-15 range, and he fits an archetype that Raptors brass has often targeted if the team stays put here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote.
The 18-year-old Essengue is one of the youngest players in the class, born in December 2006. He averaged 10.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game during regular season play, shooting 63% on twos. His game is built on length, mobility, and defensive versatility, with a clear role as a modern, switchable forward if his offense develops.
He measured 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan at the combine overseas. He moves well laterally, changes directions comfortably for his size, and projects to defend multiple positions in the NBA. His defensive motor is high, and he has already shown flashes of weak-side rim protection and on-ball versatility in Europe.
Toronto could view him as a complementary piece with more switchability than Jakob Poeltl, potentially fitting into hybrid lineups alongside Scottie Barnes. Essengue is a different kind of frontcourt defender than Poeltl, offering more perimeter coverage and mobility, but less interior strength at this stage. Long-term, he could provide optionality as a small-ball five or mobile four.
Offensively, Essengue remains a work in progress. He scores mostly in transition or as a straight-line slasher, using long strides and good touch around the rim. He’s not much of a creator or playmaker in the halfcourt, and his jump shot is not yet reliable. He made just 25.6% of his threes and shot 69.4% from the free throw line this season. He’ll need time to become a legitimate threat beyond the arc.
That presents a potential spacing issue if he shares the floor with Barnes, who also thrives inside the arc and is still developing as a shooter. Essengue is not yet an effective screener, short-roll passer, or movement shooter, and his offensive value may be limited early on if the shot does not progress quickly.
Still, the Raptors are well-positioned to be patient. Poeltl is under contract through at least next season, and the front office has shown a willingness to invest in long-term development. Essengue could spend meaningful time with Raptors 905 to gain strength and develop his game.
Essengue is a classic Raptors bet. He’s young, versatile, defensive-minded, and still far from his ceiling. If the offense develops, he could grow into a valuable two-way piece who complements Barnes and expands Toronto’s lineup options. If not, his lack of shooting and strength could make it difficult to keep him on the floor in high-leverage moments.