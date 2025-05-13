Raptors Projected to Add Toughness and Two-Way Potential in Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 NBA Draft Lottery brought a tough break for the Toronto Raptors.
Entering the night with the seventh-best odds, Toronto fell two spots and landed at No. 9 overall, a frustrating outcome for a team that had hoped to move up into the top four. They will also select again at No. 39 early in the second round.
In their latest post-lottery mock draft, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo project the Raptors to stay true to their identity by targeting two players who bring defensive toughness, versatility, and long-term upside. While the lottery results were disappointing, the board still presents a chance to add real value.
Here’s a closer look at both projected picks and how they could fit into Toronto’s plans.
No. 9: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
Toronto has made it clear it values two-way players and defensive toughness. It’s the reason the Raptors drafted Scottie Barnes in 2021 and why defense has remained a point of emphasis over the past two seasons. Collin Murray-Boyles checks a lot of those same boxes, even if the fit next to Barnes is a little complicated.
The South Carolina sophomore measured 6-foot-6 and a half barefoot at the NBA Draft Combine, 239.2 pounds with a 7-foot and three-quarter wingspan and an 8-foot-10 and a half standing reach. He’s undersized for a full-time center but plays bigger than his size with quick feet, strong instincts, and the physicality to switch across positions. He defends in space comfortably, often picking up smaller ball-handlers and using his quick hands to force deflections and steals.
Offensively, Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks on 58.6% shooting. He’s a tough finisher, a willing passer, and has shown good feel operating in the short roll or from the post. His ability to make plays from different areas on the floor gives him value even without the ball in his hands.
The concern is the lack of shooting. He made just 23.1% of his threes in college, and his shot hasn’t yet extended to NBA range. That creates spacing issues, especially when paired with Barnes and Jakob Poeltl, both of whom also do their best work inside the paint.
Murray-Boyles is still only 19 and could benefit from a developmental year. He’ll need to improve his perimeter skills and become more comfortable with his right hand. But his defensive versatility, toughness, and feel for the game fit the type of player Toronto has consistently targeted.
If the jumper develops, he has a real chance to grow into a starting-caliber forward. The fit may not be ideal right now, but the long-term upside is clear.
No. 39: Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
Tahaad Pettiford brings a scorer’s mentality and deep shooting range, but his size and decision-making will need refining to carve out a long-term NBA role.
The 6-foot and a quarter freshman measured 168.8 pounds at the NBA Draft Combine with a 6-foot-5 and a half wingspan and an 8-foot standing reach. He came off the bench for Auburn but made an impact in limited minutes, averaging 11.6 points, 3.0 assists, and 0.9 steals in just 22.9 minutes per game across 38 appearances. He was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.
Pettiford’s shooting splits are impressive. He hit 36.6% from three on five attempts per game, 80.4% from the free throw line, and showed the ability to shoot both off the catch and off the dribble. He was particularly effective using handoffs and screens to create space, showing poise and balance in motion. He also has a lethal floater with either hand and stays composed under pressure in pick-and-roll actions.
He’s more of a scorer than a floor general right now, but he flashed solid playmaking instincts, manipulating defenders with hesitations and finding open teammates once he drew help. On defense, he competes hard, fights through screens, and stays active both on and off the ball.
The concerns are tied to his size and shot selection. Pettiford is undersized with a lean frame and struggled to finish through contact, shooting just 48.7% on twos. He was often bumped off his driving lanes and had games where his shot selection led to inefficient outings. He also played just 22.9 minutes per game, which raises questions about his ability to carry a larger role.
For Toronto, Pettiford would be a swing on upside. He has the quickness, touch, and confidence to develop into a microwave scorer or change-of-pace guard off the bench. If he adds strength and tightens up his decisions, there’s room to grow into a productive rotation piece in time.