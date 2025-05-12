Raptors Fall in Draft Lottery, Jumped by Mavericks & Spurs
The ping pong balls were not kind to the Toronto Raptors.
Despite entering the lottery with a 19.7% chance to stay at No. 7, Toronto fell to No. 9, getting jumped by both Dallas and San Antonio. It’s a tough break for the Raptors, who had their eyes set on a higher pick in what’s considered a top-heavy draft class. Now, they’re left sifting through the middle of the lottery, where the talent pool is still solid but far less certain.
There’s still value to be had, though. Khaman Maluach, the 7-foot centre from Duke, could still be on the board. He’s a defensive anchor with elite shot-blocking instincts and impressive mobility for his size. His offensive game is raw, but he’s shown flashes as a rim-runner and lob target. For a Raptors team that struggled to protect the rim behind Jakob Poeltl, Maluach would fill an immediate need.
Derik Queen from Maryland is another name to watch. The 6-foot-10 forward is one of the most polished offensive bigs in the draft, with a smooth shooting stroke, good footwork in the post, and strong passing instincts. He’s not the rim protector that Maluach is, but he offers far more offensive polish and playmaking. For a Raptors team that ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring efficiency, Queen’s offensive versatility could be a major asset.
Kasparas Jakučionis of Illinois is one of the more intriguing options in this range. At 6-foot-5, he’s a crafty combo guard with a smooth shooting stroke and the ability to create for himself and others. He’d give Toronto another guard to pair alongside Immanuel Quickley while adding some scoring punch to a backcourt that’s been inconsistent at best.
Carter Bryant from Arizona is another possibility. The 6-foot-8 wing projects as a versatile 3-and-D player who would slide in perfectly beside Scottie Barnes. He’s a high-energy defender who can switch across multiple positions and knock down open shots. For a Raptors team that values length and defensive versatility, Bryant would be a seamless fit.
Collin Murray-Boyles from South Carolina and Alabama’s Jeremiah Fears are two more wild cards in this range. Murray-Boyles is a physical forward who plays with relentless energy and crashes the boards. Fears, meanwhile, is a shifty guard who can get to the rim and finish through contact. Both are less polished than the other prospects but have the kind of athletic upside the Raptors could bet on in the middle of the lottery.
Now, Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster have a decision to make. Do they stick to the script and target a big man like Maluach or Queen to shore up the frontcourt? Do they add more perimeter scoring with Jakučionis or Bryant? Or do they swing for the fences with a high-upside project like Fears or Murray-Boyles?
This wasn’t the outcome Toronto was hoping for, but even at No. 9, there’s still a chance to find a player who can move the needle. Now it’s about finding the right one.