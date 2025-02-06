Raptors to Be Significantly Shorthanded vs. Thunder
The Toronto Raptors will be shorthanded once again Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jakob Poeltl remains out with a right hip injury, leaving Toronto without a traditional center. With Kelly Olynyk heading to New Orleans in the Brandon Ingram deal and Orlando Robinson’s 10-day contract expiring Thursday, the Raptors may need to turn to Chris Boucher or Jonathan Mogbo in the frontcourt if Robinson isn’t re-signed.
RJ Barrett remains in concussion protocol and will miss his third straight game after hitting his head on the floor against the Clippers. It's unclear when he'll be ready to rejoin the team.
Ingram, who has yet to officially join the Raptors, remains sidelined with an ankle injury. It’s unclear when he’ll be ready to make his debut.
Toronto will also be without Davion Mitchell and Bruce Brown, both of whom were traded before the deadline. PJ Tucker is not expected to join the team and will likely work with Toronto toward a buyout.
James Wiseman, acquired just before the deadline, is out for the year with a torn Achilles and will not be with the team.
On a positive note, Immanuel Quickley will return after a one-game absence as he continues working his way back from a groin injury.
Ja’Kobe Walter is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, and Quickley.