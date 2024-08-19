Raptors Schedule Breakdown: Tough Opening Month & Plenty of Tired Games
The Toronto Raptors will have their work cut out for them next season as the organization is set to open the year with the most difficult opening month in the NBA.
Toronto opens next season with 10 of its first 12 games against playoff teams from last year. It's a stretch that includes a five-game road trip all before the end of November. It may very well be the kind of make-or-break stretch for Toronto that could dictate what kind of season the Raptors have next year all within the first month of the year.
Here's what else jumps out about Toronto's schedule for next year:
Total Back-to-Backs: 15
Toronto has 15 back-to-backs scheduled for this year, tied for the 12th most in the NBA behind the 11 teams who will play 16 back-to-backs next season. Of those games, Toronto will play nine back-to-backs on the road and six at home. Six teams will play 13 back-to-backs next season.
3-in-4: 13
Toronto will play three games in four days more than anyone else next year. The organization is tied with Denver who will also play 13 series of three games in four days throughout the season.
Rested vs. Tired
Toronto will play 12 games in which the Raptors will be at a rest disadvantage next season compared to just 10 games in which the Raptors will have the rest advantage. Only two teams will play more rest disadvantage games than Toronto next season.
Trade Deadline
The Raptors are not scheduled to play on Feb. 6 during the trade deadline this year. It'll be a travel day for the team between a home game against Memphis and the start of a road trip beginning in Oklahoma City.
TBA Games
The league has only announced 80 of the 82 games next season with the remaining two games still to be determined based on the league's NBA cup results.