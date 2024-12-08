Raptors Share Injury Report For Monday's Game vs. Knicks
The Toronto Raptors are closing in on full strength.
With Kelly Olynyk back healthy, Toronto released its shortest injury report of the year on Sunday afternoon with Immanuel Quickley and Bruce Brown the lone absentees for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks. Olynyk, Jakob Poeltl, and Davion Mitchell all came out of Saturday’s game without injury.
Toronto remains without a clear timetable for either Quickley or Brown to return. Brown has been out since the offseason after undergoing surgery on his right knee. He has been ramping up toward a return and should return at some point this month. Quickley remains sidelined with a UCL injury and isn’t expected to return for at least a few more weeks.
Olynyk’s return Saturday bumped Chris Boucher out of the rotation as the Raptors opted to use Jonathan Mogbo as a backup forward in Boucher’s place. It was the first time Boucher failed to play in a game this season.
Rookie second-round pick Jamal Shead also fell out of the rotation against the Dallas Mavericks as the Raptors used Scottie Barnes and Mitchell as their primary point guards. Shead had appeared in every game for Toronto this season before Saturday.
The New York Knicks have not shared an injury report for Monday and may be without Karl-Anthony Towns and Cameron Payne who did not play on Saturday. Mitchell Robinson continues to be out with an ankle injury.