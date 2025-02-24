Raptors List Two Starters on Injury Report vs. Celtics
Jakob Poeltl’s status remains uncertain ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics.
The Toronto Raptors' big man has been dealing with a right hip injury for nearly three weeks and is listed as questionable for the first night of Toronto’s back-to-back. Poeltl appears to be nearing a return, having gone through post-practice work on Monday without limitations.
Given how well Boston is playing, it wouldn’t be surprising if Poeltl makes his return Tuesday. If the Raptors opt to manage his workload, they could play him against the Celtics and rest him Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers.
Toronto’s bigger challenge will come early next month when the schedule softens, and the team will have to be mindful of who plays against some of the league’s weaker opponents. The organization has made it clear that prioritizing lottery odds and giving its depth players opportunities will be a focus over the final two months of the season.
Gradey Dick has also appeared on the injury report with a right thigh injury, though he is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram and Ulrich Chomche both remain out while Jamison Battle and Jaren Rhoden have been sent on G League assignments.
The Celtics, meanwhile, are expected to be near full strength as they arrive in Toronto riding a 9-1 stretch over their last 10 games. After a mid-season slump, Boston is once again proving itself as one of the NBA’s elite teams and should pose a tough challenge for the Raptors on Tuesday night.