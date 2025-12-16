Five numbers to know in Raptors upset vs. Heat

The Toronto Raptors are happy as can be after a 106-96 victory against the Miami Heat inside the Kaseya Center.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the Raptors that spanned nearly two weeks. Here's a look at five numbers from the box score that stood out in the Raptors win over the Heat:

9 - Raptors' free throws

The Raptors did not see the charity stripe very often against the Heat. The team had just nine free throw attempts during the game off of 14 Heat fouls.

Brandon Ingram was the only Raptors player to go to the free throw line more than once. He made all five of his free throws. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and Sandro Mamukelashvili all had and-1 opportunities, but only the latter made his shot from the free throw line.

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Simone Fontecchio. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

13 - Days since last Raptors win

The Raptors definitely need the time off after losing four consecutive games at home. The win marks their first victory since Dec. 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

If the Raptors play like they did tonight, they probably won't have to wait another 13 days for another win.

16 - Raptors' three-pointers

Perhaps the biggest reason why the Raptors came out on top against the Heat was their three-point volume. They made seven more 3-point shots than the Heat, good for a +21 differential in that department.

Ingram made five of the team's 16 three-point attempts, while Quickley had three. Dick, Mamukelashvili and Jamal Shead each had two.

19 - Raptors' turnovers

The Raptors still shoot themselves in the foot when they turn the ball over as much as they did against the Heat. Even though the Raptors were able to win the game, it wasn't because they were turning the ball over as much as they were.

The Raptors need to take better care of the basketball in order to have a better chance at winning these games.

27 - Jamal Shead's plus/minus rating

The undisputed MVP of the game is backup point guard Jamal Shead, who helped the Raptors outscore the Heat by 27 points when he was on the court for 23 minutes.

The Raptors may need to give Shead more minutes in the second unit because he is proving to be a positive force every time he steps out on the court.