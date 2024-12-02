Raptors Share Optimistic Injury Update for Gradey Dick
Gradey Dick appears to be nearing a return.
The Toronto Raptors have listed the sophomore sharpshooter as questionable to play Tuesday night against the Indiana Pacers following a calf injury he suffered just over a week ago. Dick was a full participant in Toronto's light practice on Monday and is expected to be back at some point this week, Raptors coach Darko Rajaković said Monday.
When Dick does return, he'll bump rookie first-round pick Ja'Kobe Walter from the starting lineup. Toronto had planned to give Walter an extended look in the G League but Dick's injury forced the Raptors to bring Walter back up to the NBA.
Both Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk were seen doing shooting following practice on Monday. Neither player will play on Tuesday as they continue to work their way back from injury. The Raptors had initially hoped to have Brown back on their road trip last week but it appears his reconditioning is taking longer than expected. It's unclear when either player will be ready to return.
Immanuel Quickley participated in some shooting drills following practice but he remains limited with a left UCL sprain. He has not been cleared for contact drills and is still at least a couple of weeks away from making a return for Toronto.
Raptors forward Scottie Barnes said he's had no issues with the goggles he's been wearing since suffering an orbital bone earlier this year.
Ulrich Chomche and DJ Carton both remain with the Raptors 905 in the G League.
Indiana has yet to share its injury report for Tuesday.