Surging Raptors Take on Bulls: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will take on Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more
The Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Tuesday when they take on Josh Giddey and the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
TSN will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- If the goal for Toronto is to stay ahead of the San Antonio Spurs in the reverse standings, then Tuesday’s game is a big one. It’ll be a rare opportunity for the Raptors to play a team with a better record this season, one that should be able to hand Toronto another loss. At this point, that’s really what matters most over the final two weeks of the season.
- Ja’Kobe Walter and Jonathan Mogbo both had solid outings last time out, and with Toronto missing RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji, there should be plenty of playing time available for the Raptors’ young wings. Expect Toronto to lean heavily on its depth Tuesday as the team looks to develop some of its youngest talent.
- Tuesday’s game will be just the 17th time Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley have shared the floor this season. Injuries and absences have made it difficult for the trio to build any real chemistry. Toronto has tried to maximize their time together late in the year, and the hope is they’ll find a rhythm before the season ends.
Injury Reports
Toronto is planning to rest Abaji and Barrett. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, and Ulrich Chomche are all about. Jared Rhoden is questionable.
The Bulls will be on the second night of a back-to-back and have not released their injury report.
Game Odds
The Raptors are +5.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 37%. The total for the game is 236.5.
