Raptors Take on Celtics in Home Preseason Debut: Where to Watch & What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will return home Tuesday night for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game for Toronto.
What to Watch For
- Boston should be back near full strength Tuesday night and that means Toronto will have its hands full with one of the most dominant teams in the league. Keep an eye on how the Raptors choose to defend Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Toronto wants to keep Scottie Barnes as more of a help defender, but that might not be an option against Boston's two dynamic wings.
- Gradey Dick gave the Raptors some offensive firepower from three-point range on Sunday, but Toronto needs him to take a step forward defensively. Boston repeatedly targeted Dick who struggled against the Celtics' second-stringers. How he fares against Boston's regulars will be telling for how this regular season will unfold.
- Toronto needs more three-point shooting to come from somewhere this season. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja'Kobe Walter, and Kelly Olynyk should help when they get healthy, but the Raptors are going to need someone else to step up too. Whether that's from Scottie Barnes or Davion Mitchell, Toronto needs someone else to find his shooting stroke.
- It's a little tough to read into rotations right now with the Raptors tending to so many injuries. Still, it looks like the Raptors plan to pull Barnes early in the first quarter in order to have him return with the second unit later when Toronto's other starters come out. Those second units should look better with Barnes and company when Toronto gets back near full strength.
Injury Reports
Quickley, Barrett, Bruce Brown, Walter, and Garrett Temple have yet to play in the preseason. Olynyk has missed Toronto's last two games.
