Latest Mock Draft Has Toronto Raptors Landing Tre Johnson After Top-6 Shakeup
Tre Johnson might not fill an immediate need for the Toronto Raptors, but if the Texas freshman is still available at No. 9, his scoring upside could be too appealing to ignore.
In Yahoo Sports’ latest mock draft, Johnson falls to the Raptors after Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears rise into the top six. It is a surprising drop for the Texas guard, who has frequently been projected in the top five or six.
Johnson may not check every box the Raptors usually look for. He is more scorer than defender, and the team already has a crowded backcourt. Still, his offensive skill set is difficult to find.
He averaged 19.9 points per game this past season while shooting 39.7% from three-point range on high volume and 89% from the free throw line. Johnson is a smooth shot-maker who can score off the catch, off movement, and off the dribble. His compact, consistent release and confident approach make him one of the more polished perimeter scorers in the draft.
At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured just under 6-foot-6 without shoes and weighed 190 pounds with a 6-foot-10.25 wingspan. He also recorded a 37.5-inch max vertical. That blend of size, shooting, and touch gives him a clear path to NBA minutes.
There are concerns. Johnson does not get to the rim often and does not draw many fouls, leaning heavily on his jumper to carry his offense. On defense, his lateral movement and screen navigation need improvement, and his overall impact will depend on how much strength and discipline he can add over time.
Even with those questions, the offensive potential is real. The Raptors need more efficient half-court scoring, and Johnson offers a valuable scoring punch who can stretch defenses and provide lineup flexibility. He may not be an immediate fit, but he could grow into a key offensive piece for the long term.