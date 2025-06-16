Memphis Star Dain Dainja Works Out for Toronto Raptors Amid NBA Draft Buzz
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly taking a look at another physical frontcourt prospect. According to Jason Munz of the Commercial Appeal, Memphis senior Dain Dainja has worked out for the team as part of his pre-draft process.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound center is not projected to be selected in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he remains a name to watch for summer league or an Exhibit 10 deal. He has also worked out for the Timberwolves, Cavaliers, Bucks, Wizards, Suns, and Pacers, per Munz.
Dainja is currently out of collegiate eligibility, which allows him to participate in workouts with NBA teams. However, he has filed a waiver request with the NCAA for an additional year. If granted, he is expected to return to Memphis for the 2025–26 season, per Munz.
After limited roles at Baylor and Illinois, Dainja broke out in his lone season at Memphis. He averaged 14.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 61.5% from the field, helping lead the Tigers to the AAC regular-season and tournament titles.
Dainja’s value starts with his sheer physicality. He uses his strong frame to carve out space in the paint, finish through contact, and rebound at a high rate. He also flashed rare ball-handling for a big man, occasionally pushing in transition or attacking off the dribble from the perimeter.
Those tools come with some question marks. He can be turnover-prone when overdribbling and has struggled with conditioning and lateral mobility. Defending in space or switching on quicker guards may limit his fit at the NBA level.
Still, his post scoring, touch, and playmaking instincts make him an intriguing development project. If the Raptors do not add a big with the ninth pick, Dainja could be a low-risk, high-upside option to explore later in the draft process or in summer league.