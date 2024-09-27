Vince Carter Breaks Down as Raptors Announce Latest Honor
Vince Carter knew it was coming.
By Friday afternoon the secret had already been revealed. Hundreds gathered at the rededication of the Vince Carter Court in Dixon Park waiting for the official announcement.
"On behalf of this whole city and this country, what you've done for the game, the opporunity you gave us to really thrive in this game and grow this game even bigger," Raptors president Masai Ujiri said as the crowd looked on in anticipation. "Our organization is retiring your jersey in Scotiabank Arena."
Carter stood for a moment beside Ujiri before stepping away. He drew his left hand to his face as he tried to fight back tears. But the emotions couldn't be stopped. Carter whipped away his tears, put his hands on his knees, and bent down to the ground as the moment consumed him.
"What do you expect? What do you expect? Do you understand the magnitude of this?" Carter said. "I've always been that way. I'm always like this when people appreciate anything I've done, I'm thankful and grateful for it. That's what it is more than anything. I’m grateful for that. That’s an honor that everybody doesn't get."
This next month is a big one for Carter.
The former Raptors legend will enter the Hall of Fame on Oct. 12 after having both Toronto and the Brooklyn Nets announce plans to retire his jersey. Toronto's ceremony is set for Nov. 2 when DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings come to town while the Nets' festivities will be on Jan. 25.
"This whole month has been an emotional rollercoaster," Carter said. "I’m still coping and dealing with the Hall of Fame. ... It's not like you’re going into this local rec center hall of fame. It’s the Hall of Fame and some of the best that have ever done it and to get an opportunity to walk through those doors and be a part of it. I’m still dealing with that and to hear this it’s like wait, man, I don’t know."
Toronto has yet to officially reveal their alternate jerseys for next season, but a leaked version of their so-called City jerseys will feature Carter's iconic 2000 through-the-legs Dunk Contest dunk.