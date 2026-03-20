Nikola Jokic, Nuggets Hope to End Raptors Winning Streak

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 p.m. ET inside the Ball Arena. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Denver Nuggets

• Date: Friday, March 20

• Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM EST

• Location: Ball Arena | Denver, CO

What channel is Raptors vs. Nuggets on?

Raptors vs. Nuggets will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Raptors vs. Nuggets live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (DOUBTFUL - thumb)

Nuggets injury report

• SF Peyton Watson (OUT - hamstring)

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray dribbles against Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter. | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Nuggets preview

The Raptors will complete their season series against the Nuggets, who got the better of them when the two teams met for the first time on New Year's Eve at Scotiabank Arena.

During that game, Nikola Jokic was dealing with an injury and did not play. However, things are different this time around as he is fully healthy and ready to go. That will be a big challenge for the Raptors as they try to win their fourth game in a row.

The Raptors have been very good during their three-game win streak and are coming off one of their more dominant wins of the season in a 139-109 rout against the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors were completely in control during the game, showing how things can be when everything is clicking.

That being said, the Raptors played a Bulls team in disarray as they have been a group of players that haven't seen the floor much together. Most of the rotation was acquired at the trade deadline and they haven't achieved a ton of success together.

The Nuggets are a different animal. Several players from their championship team two years ago are still on the roster, but they are far from a perfect product. They lost their most recent game on the road against the rebuilding Memphis Grizzlies, who lost eight consecutive contests before coming out on top against the Nuggets.

The Nuggets are hoping they can get back to the swing of things against the Raptors, so Toronto needs to be on its A game in order to win.

Sign up for our free newsletter, which will bring all Toronto Raptors On SI stories every weekday to your email.