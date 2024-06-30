Canada Loses Rookie Center From Olympic Training Camp Roster
Zach Edey will not be heading to Paris.
The rookie first-round pick has elected to withdraw his name from the training camp roster for the Canadian senior men's national basketball team as he focuses on preparing for his first NBA season with the Memphis Grizzlies.
“Since last summer, I have been training and competing nonstop to achieve my goals of winning a national championship at Purdue and making it to the NBA. I have a duty now to properly prepare for all that is coming my way with being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies," Edey said in a statement. "The work I put in this summer on my body and my game is critical for me to be the best version of myself. Thank you to Canada Basketball and all the fans for your support and understanding. Representing Canada in the Olympics remains a lifelong dream of mine, but for now, I look forward to being the team’s biggest fan from this side of the Atlantic.”
Edey had previously said he planned to compete for Canada this summer following his debut for the Canadian senior men's national team at the FIBA World Cup last summer.
That, however, appears to have changed with Edey becoming the No. 9 pick in the NBA draft earlier this week.
"While we were optimistic about having Zach join us in training camp, we understand and support him in this difficult decision," said Rowan Barrett, the general manager and executive vice-president of the senior men's program. "On behalf of Canada Basketball, I would like to congratulate him on being drafted into the NBA. We look forward to welcoming him to a future training camp and wish him the best of luck preparing for next season.”
Edey is the second player to withdraw from the training camp after Andrew Wiggins was forced to step aside due to injury concerns from the Golden State Warriors.
Canada's frontcourt will now be trimmed down to Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell and Khem Birch at the center position.