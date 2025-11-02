How to watch, listen and stream Grizzlies vs. Raptors
The Toronto Raptors are back in action as they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at Scotiabank Arena.
Here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the matchup between the former Canadian cousins.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Game Details
• Matchup: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors
• Date: Sunday, November 2
• Kickoff Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Location: Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario
What channel is Grizzlies vs. Raptors on?
Grizzlies vs. Raptors will air on TSN Sports.
How to stream Grizzlies vs. Raptors live
Fans can stream the game live on:
• NBA App
• FuboTV (free trial available)
• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)
Radio and live audio
• TSN 1050
• Sportsnet 590 The Fan
• SiriusXM NBA Radio
Grizzlies injury report
• C Zach Edey (OUT - ankle)
• PF Brandon Clarke (OUT - knee)
• PG Scotty Pippen Jr. (OUT - toe)
• PG Ty Jerome (OUT - calf)
Raptors injury report
• C Jakob Poeltl (QUESTIONABLE - lower back tightness)
Grizzlies vs. Raptors preview
The Raptors have had a tough time this season rebounding the ball and they face one of the grittiest teams in the league on the glass in the Grizzlies. The Raptors are struggling with the league's worst spot in rebounds per game while the Grizzlies are built with a lot of size in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jock Landale in the frontcourt.
Things would be harder for the Raptors if Zach Edey and Brandon Clarke were playing, but both of them are out with injuries. The hope for the Raptors is that they can compete with the Grizzlies on the glass while coming up with an efficient offense, something that hasn't been much of an issue this season.
Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett have all played well for the Raptors, giving them a trio of scorers that are making an impact in the box score. While their fit was deemed questionable at the start of the season, it has looked strong through the first six games of the year.
The Raptors should focus on trying everything in their power to be better on defense, which they were able to do in their latest win against the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the NBA Cup. They will also benefit from the suspension of point guard Ja Morant, who is sitting out of the game against the Raptors.