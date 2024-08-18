Report: 76ers in 'Serious Talks' to Sign French Olympic Star Guerschon Yabusele
France forward Guerschon Yabusele turned heads at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with some oustanding performances up against some NBA competition.
The 28-year-old averaged 14 points per game in his six Olympic appearances and even went viral for a jaw-dropping poster dunk over LeBron James. Now, it seems his play has caught the eye of some NBA scouts. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly in "serious talks" over a deal to sign the French international.
Yabusele is currently contracted to Real Madrid in Spain. Charania notes the existence of a buyout clause in his contract that's worth $2.5 million.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Yabusele is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $2.1 million with the Sixers, giving him a chance to return to the NBA for the first time since 2019.
Yabusele was a former first-round draft pick in the NBA in 2016, when he was selected by the Boston Celtics with the No. 16 pick. His NBA career spanned just two years, and he averaged 2.3 points across 74 games before heading overseas.
At 6'8" and over 250 pounds, Yabusele has the size to play as a forward in the NBA, and he showed at the Olympics that he's capable of scoring at will.
During France's run to a silver medal, Yabusele jokingly told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe to have the Celtics reach back out to him. Now, it looks like he's on the verge of signing for one of their fiercest rivals in Philadelphia.