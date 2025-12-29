Report: Hawks Looking for ‘Exit Ramp’ in Potential Trae Young Trade
The future of Trae Young in Atlanta has long been discussed in NBA circles. And as the calendar quickly approaches the NBA’s Feb. 5 trade deadline, Young suiting up in another uniform could become reality in the next few weeks.
Thirty-three games into the 2025-26 season, the Hawks are hanging around the Eastern Conference’s play-in tournament picture with a 15–18 record, good for 10th in the conference. Young has played just 10 games this season, as he missed about six weeks of games due to a sprained MCL.
Atlanta has actually just won two of the 10 games he’s started this year. They are 2–8 with him on the floor and 13–10 when he’s out.
Young is making $45.9 million this season and has a player option worth $48.9 million for the 2026-27 campaign before he hits free agency in the summer of ‘27.
“The Hawks certainly are indicating that they’re looking for the exit ramp with Trae Young,” ESPN insider Tim MacMahon said on the latest episode of The Hoop Collective. “They did not make any attempt to get him signed to an extension. When that’s the case with your face of the franchise, that’s a pretty clear message that the end could be near.”
Young is one of three big-name guards who could potentially be on the move at the trade deadline. Memphis star Ja Morant and Hornets guard LaMelo Ball are two other names circling in trade rumors. But the Hawks’ job to move Young won’t be a walk in the park.
“If there’s an attempt to trade these guys, it’s not going to be easy,” MacMahon said. “There’s not going to be a wide array of teams raising their hand and trying to get in on the bidding. I’m not sure if they’re even going to be able to make a trade that’s going to bring value in return.”
The peak of Young’s NBA career thus far was guiding the Hawks to a surprise appearance in the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. But there appears to be doubts around the league that a team built around him could be a championship contender.
Young’s defense—or lack thereof—has been hindering Atlanta’s chances to win more than his scoring output impacts games. When Young was out of the lineup from Oct. 31 to Dec. 14, the Hawks ranked 11th in the NBA with a 113.2 defensive rating. Since he made his return Dec. 18, Atlanta ranks 29th with a 123.4 defensive rating.
The Hawks moving on from Young at the deadline appears to be a growing possibility. But in order to do so, they’ll need to find a dance partner willing to look past his hefty price tag and defensive woes.