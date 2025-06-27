Report: Rockets to Re-Sign Three Key Veterans for Next Season
The Houston Rockets reportedly plan to bring back a few familiar faces to surround the newly acquired superstar Kevin Durant.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Friday, citing sources, that the Rockets plan to sign free agents Jae'Sean Tate, Aaron Holiday and Jeff Green.
Tate, 29, has spent his entire five-year career in Houston. In 52 games last season, he averaged 3.6 points on 47.3% shooting from the field. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
Holiday, 28, tallied 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.8 minutes per game for Houston in 2024-25. He has a $4.9 million team option on his contract for the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.
Green, the 38-year-old veteran, appeared in 32 games last season and logged 5.4 points per contest. He was selected with the No. 5 pick in the 2007 NBA draft—three spots after his new Rockets teammate Durant—and was traded to the Seattle SuperSonics to team up with him as highly touted rookies.
Green and Durant were teammates on the SuperSonics and Thunder for three-plus seasons from 2007 to '11. They'll have a chance to reunite in Houston, a franchise looking to build off a 52-win season in 2024-25.