Reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is out indefinitely with an abdominal strain, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

Gilgeous-Alexander will be re-evaluated for his injury after the All-Star break.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been every bit as good this season as he was a year ago for the NBA champion Thunder. In 29 games played this season, he is averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game on 55.4% shooting from the floor overall and 39.0% shooting from three.

The news of Gilgeous-Alexander hitting the shelf comes shortly after Oklahoma City acquired guard Jared McCain from the 76ers on Wednesday ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

Oklahoma City holds the best record in the NBA at 40-11 on the season as the franchise looks to defend its NBA title.

