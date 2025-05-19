Can this Arizona Forward Land with the Houston Rockets at Pick 10?
Arizona Carter Bryant has been regarded as one of the top “3-and-D” players in his NBA Draft class, so it is no surprise that USA Today and The Ringer have him penciled in at pick 10 to the Houston Rockets.
The 6-foot-8 freshman averaged 6.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assist this season; however, his game is highlighted by the ability to be a top defender on the floor.
The Ringer described Bryant as a “bendy, long, and strong athlete” which fits the prototype for recent draft picks from the Rockets in the past few years.
As a defender, Bryant has no problem guarding any position on the floor. His one block and 0.9 steals per game showed off his active hands and strong IQ in between the lines.
His strong showcase at this year's NBA Combine has also helped push his case at being a top 10 pick, and with no clear-cut decision for Houston, there is a chance that Bryant is the best player available come time for Houston to select on June 25.
At age 19, his upside is very high, especially when you consider the limited minutes he played in his lone College Basketball season. There could be an untapped potential in Bryant's game that the Rockets could tap into if selected.
While there are several different prospect or routes that the Houston Rockets can certainly go to fit their 2025-26 roster, there is a good chance that Carter Bryant is the choice at pick 10.