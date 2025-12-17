Former Rockets Two-Way Signee Heads to China

In July, the Houston Rockets inked guard Kevon Harris to a two-way deal. Harris played for the Rockets' Summer League team and was the Rockets' fourth-leading scorer, averaging 14.5 points, while also pouring in five rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.8 steals.

Harris also played for the Rockets in the preseason, averaging 7.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, roughly one assist, 38.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from long-range.

Five months after being signed by the Rockets, he was released, to make room for Tyler Smith.

Harris will instead be suiting up for the Xinjiang Guanghui Flying Tigers, in China. This will be his second international stint, as he played for Croatia's KK Zadar in 2021, although just for five games.

The 28-year-old didn't make the Rockets' roster during the 2025-26 regular season, but he wasn't expected to.

Instead, he spent time in the G-League for the Rockets' affiliate Rio Grande Vipers, averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals, 45.8 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from long-range.

Last season, Harris was named the G-League Next Up Game MVP, as he dropped 19 points in the championship game.

During his collegiate days, Harris starred at nearby Stephen F. Austin from 2016-2020, where he had a very productive career.

All told, Harris made the Second Team All-Southland Conference twice and First Team All-Southland Conference in his final season in Nacogdoches.

He also won Southland Player of the Year in his senior season, averaging 17.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals. He still hails as the school's all-time leading scorer.

He initially opted to enter the NBA Draft in 2019 but withdrew to play his senior season at Stephen F. Austin.

Although he won Player of the Year in his final campaign, he went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft, but went 11th overall in the 2021 G-League Draft, joining the Toronto Raptors affiliate Raptors 905.

All in all, he's spent time with the Lakeland Magic, College Park Skyhawks and Vipers, in the G-League.

At the NBA level, he spent time with the Orlando Magic for two seasons.

The Rockets currently have J.D. Davison, Isaiah Crawford and Tyler Smith on two-way deals.

They do, however, have a need for a guard, however they don't need a scoring guard. They're in need of more of a traditional point guard to help the team get into their actions and sets and bring the ball up the court.