After a shaky first six seasons, 2019-20 has marked the high point of Ben McLemore's NBA career.

The No. 7 pick in the 2013 draft struggled to emerge as an impact player on a collection of bad Kings teams in his first four seasons, and a one-year stint in Memphis didn't turn the tide. Coming to Houston has revived McLemore's career.

Perhaps McLemore will never live up to his billing as a top-10 pick, but he has emerged as a valuable rotation piece for a winning team in 2019-20. McLemore is a clear fit in the Rockets' attack, excelling as a catch-and-shoot specialist for James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Head coach Mike D'Antoni will excoriate players for turning down three-point opportunities. He doesn't have that problem with McLemore. The Kansas product takes full advantage of his green light.

McLemore's quick trigger benefits the Rockets' superstars on a pair of fronts. Alongside Harden, McLemore often serves as the ultimate-trap breaker. If a double team comes from the side of the floor McLemore is occupying, Houston can quickly exploit the defense to create an open three. Harden diagnoses double-teams with ease, and a simple pass is all that's needed to create an easy triple. Even one wrong step from a defender can lead to a McLemore three.

The Rockets are outscoring teams by an outrageous 13.1 points per 100 possessions when McLemore and Harden share the floor, the best mark of any duo with at least 200 minutes. The number with Westbrook is a more modest plus-5.1 points per 100 possessions, though McLemore still adds a dynamic element when paired with Houston's other MVP. McLemore is a smooth transition shooter, able to square his body and hit a triple even after an errant pass. McLemore has some J.R. Smith to his game in a truly complimentary sense.

McLemore's offensive skill is evident, and the Rockets will lean on him in a potential high-scoring series. So why is his postseason playing time in question? The other end of the floor can be quite ugly.

McLemore has the third-worst defensive rating of all Rockets' defenders, and his vulnerabilities are easily exploited. The Western Conference's top team comes to mind as a threat to McLemore's playing time. LeBron James and the Lakers attacked McLemore at will on Jan. 18, bullying their way to the rim against the undersized shooting guard. Dallas and the Nuggets have seen similar success with their frontcourt stars.

D'Antoni has no shortage of options in his rotation, a welcome change from previous seasons. And Houston sports its greatest depth on the wing. The Rockets added Robert Covington, DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Green during the season. P.J. Tucker and Thabo Sefolosha bring additional size, and Austin Rivers could get the nod over McLemore if Houston needs a defensive boost. There's a clear scenario where McLemore spends a series on the fringe of D'Antoni's rotation.

McLemore should ultimately be a valuable player in the Rockets' quest for the Larry O'Brien Trophy, especially given his chemistry with Harden and Westbrook. But the wrong series could quickly land McLemore on the bench. With his role potentially in flux, the former lottery pick stands as one of the most intriguing Rockets entering the 2020 postseason.