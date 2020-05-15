Hakeem Olajuwon torched Shaquille O'Neal and the Magic in the 1995 NBA Finals, averaging 32.8 points and 11.5 rebounds per game in a sweep of Orlando. The dominant performance marked Olajuwon's second straight Finals MVP, but in September 1995, O'Neal looked for a chance to even the score.

It wasn't an NBA court where Olajuwon and O'Neal were slated to square off. The duo was set to battle in a 1-on-1 matchup at Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, with a $1 million prize provided by Taco Bell. NBC Sports' Tom Haberstroh detailed the potential matchup 25 years later on Friday.

"The two giants were at the top of the NBA at the time, but the heavyweight bout, titled 'War on the Floor,' needed a slick promoter and a grand venue," Haberstroh wrote. "It got one. Next to O’Neal and Olajuwon on the dais was the event’s host and promoter: Donald J. Trump. On Saturday, the Shaq-Hakeem basketball bout would be set for Trump's Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, NJ."

Trump deemed the potential 1-on-1 battle, "the most fabulous event Atlantic City has ever seen," at a press conference in 1995, an event attended by Kevin Garnett and former No. 1 overall pick Joe Smith. And the matchup between Olajuwon and O'Neal was even the subject of advertisements for the event on pay-per-view.

Olajuwon and O'Neal flew to New York in late September, and the duo even filmed a commercial together for Taco Bell. But on the night before the matchup, Olajuwon withdrew due to back problems.

"Apparently, Olajuwon had hurt his back working out earlier that week. He’d hoped it would feel better by the weekend, but it wasn’t improving," Haberstroh wrote. "After having Olajuwon examined by a physician, [agent Leonard] Armato decided to cancel late Friday night, the day before the showdown. There would be no 'War on the Floor' or undercard matchups."

O'Neal never exacted his revenge on Olajuwon, but he did retire with four championship and three Finals MVPs. As for Houston's legendary center, Olajuwon retired in 2002 with two Finals MVPs and two Defensive Player of the Year awards. Olajuwon is still the Rockets' all-time leader in games, points and rebounds.