Rockets’ Buyout Market Update: Deadline Scratches Key Names off of List

It has been over two weeks since the last Houston Rockets buyout update, but after yesterday's deadline, a lot has changed. After general manager Rafael Stone mentioned the possibility of turning to the buyout market, the Rockets have not made any roster changes, and the list of potential fits just got shorter.

Players rumored to be bought out included D'Angelo Russell (Washington Wizards), Khris Middleton (Dallas Mavericks) and Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers). However, none of those names hit the market, along with many others.

It would have been difficult for the Rockets bring any high-profile names (in terms of the buyout market) to the team. They're hard-capped at the first apron, so any signing they make will have to be more than worth it.

Tyus Jones would have been the ideal, but he agreed to sign with the Denver Nuggets on Monday, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The veteran floor general was the top name to watch after the deadline.

The most glaring need comes at the point guard position, one in which Houston has been operating without for the entire season. With a few names available, here is an updated list of three potential fits, with nothing guaranteed:

Lonzo Ball

Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints recently reported that league personnel could be hesitant to sign Ball due to his injury history. The 28-year-old was supposed to have a bounce-back season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but underwhelming shooting splits led to his departure. He was traded to the Utah Jazz and then waived.

Regardless of how you want to view Ball's career, the fact that he is a point guard, and his biggest strengths are facilitation and perimeter defense, make him a fringe fit for Houston's roster. He averaged 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game in Cleveland, showing that he can still contribute in those aspects

The one concern is how defenses will leave him open on offense. It's unlikely that Houston (or any team) signs him this season, which could lead to the former lottery pick taking his career overseas.

Cole Anthony

Anthony recently hit the market, as the Phoenix Suns waived him over the weekend. The 25-year-old still has the potential to contribute to a winning team, but he has had some merky fits with the Orlando Magic and Milwaukee Bucks.

The 6-foot-2 guard was averaging 6.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists with the Bucks before being traded and then released. The Rockets could look his way as a cheap option to bring off the bench for the rest of the season. Anthony doesn't have to play big minutes, but could simply be used to initiate sets to take pressure off the non-point guards that have been forced to play out of position.