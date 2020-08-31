How the Rockets Exploited Luguentz Dort in Game 5 Blowout

Luguentz Dort entered the 2020 playoffs as a relative unknown to most NBA fans. Entering Saturday's Game 5 matchup, the Thunder forward had become a household name. Dort excelled as a defensive ace on James Harden in the first four games of round one, covering the three-time scoring champion like few players across the last half decade. As Oklahoma City looked to win its third straight game on Saturday, Dort appeared to be an invaluable asset.

Dort couldn't swing the series in the Rockets' 114-80 win on Saturday. And frankly, it was a disastrous night for Dort on both ends of the floor. The Arizona State product finished 3-16 from the field and 0-9 from three, and he registered a minus-24 in 23 minutes. Dort allowed Oklahoma City's small-ball unit to thrive in Game 3 and Game 4 with Steven Adams relegated to the bench. That lineup collapsed as Dort struggled in Game 5.

The 6'3" guard isn't an offensive star by any stretch, entering the postseason shooting 39.4% from the field in 2019-20. But his performance on Saturday was a disaster even considering the minimal expectations. It wasn't just that Dort missed nine threes. He wasn't respected as a threat even a little bit. Houston sagged as far below the three-point line as possible, giving Dort nearly 10 feet of room before he pulled the trigger. The Rockets' decision appeared to impact Dort's psyche. Each miss added another dose of hesitation, throwing off any potential semblance of a rhythm. Billy Donovan couldn't play Enes Kanter due to his defensive woes in the 2017 playoffs. He faced a similar issue on the other end of the floor with Dort on Saturday.

Oklahoma City can largely live with a stream of bricks from Dort given his impressive defensive acumen. But the rookie forward couldn't hold up his end of the deal in Game 5. Harden finished the night with 31 points on 15 shots, and unlike Game 3 and Game 4, Houston found ways to free Harden from Dort's grasp.

The Rockets employed plenty of screens for Harden beyond the three-point line in Game 5. And while that isn't necessarily anything new, Harden's use of the picks marked a considerable deviation from previous nights. Harden darted the opposite way of the screener on numerous occasions, taking advantage of Dort's eagerness to fight through a screen on the presumed side. Dort is long, physical and determined. He's not infallible. Harden found a slight Achilles heel on Saturday, and he exploited it for perhaps his best game of the series.

"[Dort's] aggression sometimes gets the best of him, so we kinda exploited it a little bit," Rockets forward Robert Covington said postgame. "[Harden] has been doing a great job of finding guys and making plays. We just have to stay with the game plan."

The Thunder found a true advantage in spurts throughout Game 3 and Game 4 as Donovan mixed and matched his lineup in order to find his best five. With Adams largely a non-factor in the series, pairing Dort with Danilo Gallinari and a trio of guards became Oklahoma City's best path to victory. If Dort is ineffective, that lineup collapses, as do the Thunder's chances. Oklahoma City will likely draw up a number of adjustments in Game 6, looking to place Dort in a better position to succeed. If the maneuvers don't work, Houston should cruise to round two on Monday night.