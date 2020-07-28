InsideTheRockets
How the Small-Ball Rockets Rely on James Harden's Defense

Michael Shapiro

James Harden led all players with 35 minutes in Sunday's scrimmage against Memphis, staying in the game well into the fourth quarter despite a slight prodding from head coach Mike D'Antoni. Harden said postgame that the added minutes helped improve his conditioning ahead of Houston's opener on July 31, and there was another benefit to Harden's extended playing time. 

Houston's leading man wasn't exactly flanked by his usual supporting cast in the fourth quarter on Sunday. Russell Westbrook exited the game after hitting a minutes cap early in the final period, while Robert Covington and P.J. Tucker both fouled out before Harden's exit. The 2017-18 MVP is used to carrying the load on the offensive end. But he had significant defensive responsibility in the fourth quarter on Sunday. 

Harden fared well in the minutes without Tucker and Covington. He helped generate a slate of fourth-quarter stops in Houston's win, most notably showing off his impressive post defense. Harden stonewalled Jaren Jackson Jr. and battled Jonas Valanciunas far better than teammate Eric Gordon. Harden's strong defense in the lane is no secret, but Sunday provided another example of his growth in recent years. 

"I think [Harden] is very underrated as a defensive player," Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni said postgame. "He's always been one of the best post defenders in the league. ...You can't ask for a whole lot more."

Harden's post defense was largely a luxury in previous iterations of the Rockets, seldom used as a deliberate tactic. The calculus changed in February as the Rockets dove headfirst into the small-ball era. Russell Westbrook and either Eric Gordon or Danuel House serve as Houston's top on-ball defenders, while P.J. Tucker is the team's true defensive backstop. Both Harden and Robert Covington take more of a hybrid role.

Covington is an elite weak-side helper, and he can move his feet with some of the conference's shiftiest guards. Harden doesn't fit the bill in either category. He likes to drop down near the baseline in the Rockets' switch-everything scheme, ready to pick up whichever body nears the lane. Even after shedding a few pounds during the COVID-19 hiatus, few guards are as stout as Harden. There aren't many bigs who can truly overpower him.

We should be careful not to lionize Harden as some member of the All-Defense team. He remains a relatively poor perimeter defender, and there are occasional lapses in attention and effort despite significant growth in recent years. But Houston isn't asking Harden to be a true stopper, especially considering his historic offensive workload. D'Antoni and Co. play to Harden's strengths, using him as an interior asset amid a truly undersized unit. As is typical in Houston, the most unconventional route is often the smartest. 

