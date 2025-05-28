Could Former Sixth Man of the Year Be a Potential Fit for the Rockets Next Season?
As the Houston Rockets look for solid shooters to add to their team for next season, one big man they should be calling for is the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.
Reid would not only fulfill the need of having a solid scoring option off the bench, but also provide depth for the center position, which is in dire need of some extra bodies for the 2025-26 season.
He'll be coming off a three-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and with Reid not the only player on the Timberwolves set to hit free agency, it is unlikely Minnesota can keep everyone from this season's roster.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently touched on Minnesota keeping their team together during a recent episode of Pardon My Take.
"Well, I don't think they can keep this team together, the core, the big pieces they can," Windhorst said.
Three of Minnesota's best scorers will have contracts looming over the front office, with Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker looking for extensions, along with Reid. Randle will command a $30.9 million player option during this summer, and if he chooses to exercise this option, then that will lock away a large chunk of change for the Wolves.
This would definitely put Naz Reid in play to be looking for a new team, and what better place than a young and fierce Houston Rockets team that is a few shooters away from a deeper playoff run than the one they just had this season.
Reid posted a 46.2% field goal this regular season, along with a decent 37.9%. shot behind the arc. He provides a great scoring option off the bench and would be a great backup for Sengun this upcoming season.
Whether the Rockets pursue a player of Reid's caliber or not this season is remained to be seen. However, Reid certainly could benefit Houston's roster as they look to contend for an NBA Championship next season.