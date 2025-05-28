Inside The Rockets

Could Former Sixth Man of the Year Be a Potential Fit for the Rockets Next Season?

Former Sixth Man of the Year Naz Reid is set for unrestricted free agency this upcoming summer and could be a good fit for the Houston Rockets.

Alec Elijah

Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) laughs with a teammate during a stoppage in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) laughs with a teammate during a stoppage in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Houston Rockets look for solid shooters to add to their team for next season, one big man they should be calling for is the 2024 Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid.

Reid would not only fulfill the need of having a solid scoring option off the bench, but also provide depth for the center position, which is in dire need of some extra bodies for the 2025-26 season.

He'll be coming off a three-year contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and with Reid not the only player on the Timberwolves set to hit free agency, it is unlikely Minnesota can keep everyone from this season's roster.

Naz Reid (11)
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) dribbles the ball against the Golden State Warriors in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently touched on Minnesota keeping their team together during a recent episode of Pardon My Take.

"Well, I don't think they can keep this team together, the core, the big pieces they can," Windhorst said.

Three of Minnesota's best scorers will have contracts looming over the front office, with Julius Randle and Nickeil Alexander-Walker looking for extensions, along with Reid. Randle will command a $30.9 million player option during this summer, and if he chooses to exercise this option, then that will lock away a large chunk of change for the Wolves.

This would definitely put Naz Reid in play to be looking for a new team, and what better place than a young and fierce Houston Rockets team that is a few shooters away from a deeper playoff run than the one they just had this season.

Naz Reid (11)
Apr 13, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) laughs with a teammate during a stoppage in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Reid posted a 46.2% field goal this regular season, along with a decent 37.9%. shot behind the arc. He provides a great scoring option off the bench and would be a great backup for Sengun this upcoming season.

Whether the Rockets pursue a player of Reid's caliber or not this season is remained to be seen. However, Reid certainly could benefit Houston's roster as they look to contend for an NBA Championship next season.

feed

Published
Alec Elijah
ALEC ELIJAH

Alec Elijah is a San Jose State University graduate, as well as a credentialed NCAA & NFL reporter. He contributes to On SI for the Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma State Cowboys. Outside of On SI, Alec hosts a College Football/NFL Draft centered podcast.

Home/Free Agency