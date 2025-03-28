Rockets Keep Hot Streak Alive, Get Win Over Jazz on Thursday Night
The Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz 121-110. Alperen Sengun scored 33 points, and seven Rockets players scored in double-digits. Houston clinched a playoff series for the first time since the 2019-2020 NBA bubble season.
Houston and Utah battled in the first quarter in a lot of back-and-forth shooting during the first quarter. The Rockets were able to stay ahead in the period due to their three-point shooting. Houston shot 4-for-10 from three compared to the Jazz 1-for-5 from three.
Sengun led the way for the Rockets in the first half with 13 points, and Houston's largest lead was 14 points. However, Utah made a dent in the lead due to Houston's poor three-point shooting and poor weakside defense. The Jazz offense got really hot due to the Rockets' slowed-down defense, and they closed the half with four made threes, closing Houston's lead to just 53-51 going into halftime.
Three-point shooting, once again, was the name of the game in the third quarter, as Houston was able to stretch its lead. The Rockets' five made threes compared to the Jazz' two gave them a 15-point lead, but Utah went on a small run to end the quarter due to Houston's weak defense in the paint, and ended the period down by nine points.
Ime Udoka called a timeout early into the fourth quarter as Utah cut the lead down to just four points due to the Rockets shooting just 1-for-5 and the Jazz shooting 2-for-3 from the field. After being down by just two possessions late in the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run, the Jazz cut the lead down to just three points on a three-pointer made by Colin Sexton because Houston had no help on the perimeter. Jalen Green made a basket and an and-one to put the Rockets up by 10 points with just under two minutes left to play in the game.
The Rockets face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at PHX Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST.