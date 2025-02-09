Rockets Get Back on Track with Defensive-Minded Win over Raptors
The Houston Rockets won 94-87 over the Toronto Raptors. Jalen Green scored 18 points and Dillon Brooks collected 19.
The Rockets started cold, shooting 0-for-5 from the field and committing three turnovers. In these first 3 minutes and change of game time, Alperen Sengun looked to have hurt his lower back, and Ime Udoka called a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, Brooks got hot. He scored 10 points in 10 minutes on 3-for-3 shooting from the field. Only one other starter scored in the first period for the Rockets, and it was Green with two points. Houston also had seven turnovers, as well as only seven made shots in the first 12 minutes.
The Raptors led 22-18 at the end of the first quarter.
Houston trailed by 10 points midway through the second quarter. The Rockets found a way to gain a small two-point lead, but that did not last long as the Raptors ended the half up 42-37. Amen Thompson scored just one point in the half, Green had three, and Aaron Holiday had two. Off of the bench, Jeff Green collected four, Cam Whitmore scored three, Jae'Sean Tate with two, Jock Landale had nine, and Reed Sheppard also only had two points. They shot 29.3% from the field and only 11.8% from three. Houston also turned the ball over 13 times and made just 12 shots.
The third quarter was a bit better, as Houston was able to maintain in arm's reach of Toronto. Houston's shooting continued to not be great, but they still ended the quarter down 63-58. Early into the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on an 8-2 run, causing the Raptors to call a timeout. In this run, Thompson hit a three from the left wing with no hesitation. Houston found its rhythm in the last period as they shot 7-for-12 from three and a game-best 48% from the field.
The Rockets take on the Phoenix Suns at Toyota Center on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 P.M. CST.
