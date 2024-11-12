Rockets Storm Past Wizards Behind Alperen Şengün's 27 Points
The Houston Rockets hosted the Washington Wizards at the Toyota Center Monday night. The team was without starting point guard Fred VanVleet who missed Monday's action with left hamstring soreness. He was replaced with Amen Thompson in the starting five.
Nevertheless, Houston came out firing on all cylinders as it attacked the rim at will, getting great looks in the painted area early on in the matchup.
Washington was able to hit the three ball at a high rate to stay within striking distance, however, the Rockets continued to out-muscle rookie Alex Sarr under the rim to get easy buckets.
Star guard Jalen Green who has struggled with efficiency as of late, started off shooting well, scoring 13 points and leading Houston to a 57-49 lead at the end of two quarters. The Rockets continued their strong play in the painted area in the third quarter, extending their lead to 13. That deficit proved to be too much to overcome in the fourth for the Wizards as Houston stormed past them 107-92.
Star center Alperen Şengün led the way for the Rockets in the scoring department, tallying 27 points on 63.2% shooting in Monday's contest. He also got some help from Green, Thomspon, guard Aaron Holiday and forwards Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr., who all put up double-figure points in the matchup.
Along with the scoring being spread out around the team, Houston played some strong team defense against Washington on Monday night. It scored 20 points off of 16 turnovers, recorded 12 steals and denied nine shot attempts.
The Rockets have now advanced to 7-4 on the season, and will now have their eyes set on Wednesday night where they will face the LA Clippers back at the Toyota Center. Houston will need to pay extra attention on Wednesday's matchup against the Clippers as it will play them once again on Friday, but with the stakes higher in an Emirates NBA Cup game.
