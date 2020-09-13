SI.com
InsideTheRockets
HomeGame DayFeaturesNews
Search

Russell Westbrook Struggles as Lakers Cruise Past Rockets in Game 5

Michael Shapiro

There's little mystery as to why Daryl Morey swapped Chris Paul for Russell Westbrook last summer. Adding Westbrook was thought to raise Houston's ceiling as it looked to capitalize on James Harden's prime, and for much of the season, Morey's theory proved to be correct. Westbrook played like an MVP once the calendar turned to 2020, and the Rockets looked like legitimate championship contenders for stretches of the season. But neither Westbrook nor the Rockets lived up to their potential in Orlando. Houston is right back where it started 14 months after its superstar swap. 

Saturday's loss to the Lakers featured a rough performance from Westbrook. The 2016-17 tallied just 10 points on 13 shots in Game 5, failing to take charge when the Rockets desperately needed a spark. Westbrook averaged just 19 points per game in the playoffs on 43 percent shooting entering Saturday. One of the NBA's most Jekyll-and-Hyde players failed to deliver as Houston's Finals hopes faded to black. 

"It didn't turn out as planned, but there are so many things and different obstacles that we had to overcome as a team," Westbrook said postgame. "Not a bad year but not the way we wanted to end it."

It would be unfair to ignore the context surrounding Westbrook's playoff struggles. He tested positive for COVID-19 before joining Houston in the NBA bubble, and he subsequently suffered a quad injury that kept him out for the first four games against the Thunder. It was clear that Westbrook wasn't in peak form for much of the postseason. He struggled to score against bigs he'd normally punish in isolation. He relied far too heavily on his mid-range and three-point shot, harkening back to his poor play at the very start of the season. Westbrook found a real groove with the Rockets after a shaky first two months, and his dominance fueled Houston's Finals hopes. But a hampered Westbrook hamstrung the Rockets throughout the 2020 playoffs.

"I wasn't 100 percent but I'm not the guy to make excuses." Westbrook said postgame. "Very frustrating, honestly. I had to sit back 20-21 days without working out [due to COVID-19]. ...I had to re-acclimate when I got here, played two games, and then boom I got hurt."

The Rockets made a superstar splash last summer as they found a new star alongside James Harden. It's unlikely any similar moves will come this offseason. Houston doesn't have its first-round pick in 2020, and it's unlikely Morey can cobble the assets for another elite talent. There could be additions on the margins, but much of the Rockets' improvement in 2020-21 must be internal. That starts with their MVP point guard. 

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rockets 'Fully Intend' to Keep Morey After 2019-20

The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times in 13 years since Morey took over as general manager in May 2007.

Michael Shapiro

James Harden Can't Save Rockets as Season Ends in Game 5 Loss

Harden led the Rockets with 30 points on 12-20 shooting, but the Lakers advanced to the Western Conference finals with a win in Game 5.

Michael Shapiro

Can James Harden Escape Lakers' Traps in Game 5?

Harden scored 21 points in Houston's Game 4 loss on Thursday as he finished the night 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Leaves Bubble After NBA Investigation

The NBA found that House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for "multiple hours," on Sept. 8.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets Fall Flat as Lakers Take Commanding 3–1 Series Lead

The Rockets committed 16 turnovers and were outscored 19-2 in transition in Thursday's Game 4 loss.

Michael Shapiro

by

fsibeas

Report: 2020-21 Season Won’t Begin Before Christmas Day

The NBA reportedly intends to hold the 2020 draft on Nov. 18, but that date could be changed in the coming weeks.

Michael Shapiro

Rockets MVPs Struggle to Keep Up With LeBron, Davis in Game 4

Anthony Davis led all scorers with 29 points in Game 4 as James Harden scored 21 points on 2-11 from the field.

Michael Shapiro

Danuel House Out for Game 4 as NBA Continues Investigation

House is currently being investigated for a potential violation of the NBA's bubble protocol.

Michael Shapiro

Report: House Investigated for Allowing Female Into Hotel Room

House missed Houston's Game 3 matchup against the Lakers due to personal reasons.

Michael Shapiro

Robert Covington to Play in Game 4 After Davis Collision

Covington left Game 3 midway through the fourth quarter after colliding with Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

Michael Shapiro