The Short-Handed Rockets Drop Game Against the Knicks 124-118
The Houston Rockets were looking to end a two-game skid on Monday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. They were without star center Alperen Şengün and veteran guard Fred VanVleet as forwards Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason started in their place.
New York came into the game looking to attack the rim as Houston was forced to put a smaller lineup on the floor with Tate essentially running the center position, but it would not give in to the pressure so easily.
Knicks star center Karl-Anthony Towns was having a hard time getting to the rim with Tate and forward Amen Thompson hounding him all over the floor. The Rockets took advantage of their small lineup and began to pick up the pace early, getting easy buckets off fast breaks.
Thompson got off to a quick start in the matchup, scoring 14 points in the first half, leading Houston to a 57-52 lead over New York at the end of two quarters.
The Knicks weren't done just yet as Jalen Brunson came alive and put his stamp on the game in the third, getting to the free throw line at ease and breaking down the Rockets' gritty defense.
Houston was able to keep up however, as forward Cam Whitmore caught fire off the bench. He scored seven points in the third, and was using his quick hands to force turnovers into easy buckets.
The Rockets led by 11 heading into the fourth, but New York came fighting back. Town hit his first three of the game in the fourth, and forward Josh Hart was attacking the rim at will, scoring easy buckets around the painted area.
Houston's lead was cut down to just two with under five minutes remaining in the game as the momentum began to shift the Knicks' way. Towns then gave New York the lead after a tough and-1 bucket over Dillon Brooks with under four minutes remaining.
The game went back and forth from there, but it was the Knicks who were able to pull away with the win as Brunson took over the last few minutes of the game. He scored 11 points in the last two minutes to help give New York the win 124-118.
Thompson led the way for the Rockets in the loss, recording a triple double with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists.
Houston has now lost three straight and moves down to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 32-17 record.
The Rockets will now turn their head to the Brooklyn Nets who they will face Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
