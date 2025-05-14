3 Possible Trade Targets for the Rockets Would Bring 3 Different Styles and Questions
As the NBA second round continues and teams are either already eliminated or on the brink of elimination, trade rumors become more frequent and involve more players. The Cleveland Cavaliers' season ended on Tuesday night, and teams like the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are all one game away from heading to Cancun.
The Celtics play Game 5 Wednesday night but will do so without their superstar player, Jayson Tatum. Tatum tore his Achilles in the Celtics' Game 4 loss at Madison Square Garden. Tatum has already undergone surgery to repair the injury and is projected to miss most, if not all, of next season.
With the Celtics approaching a huge tax bill for their current roster and virtually no chance of winning a championship next season without Tatum, the Celtics may be forced to break up the core of their team, which includes their second-best player, Jaylen Brown.
If that is the case, Brown's name would be added to the other star-level players who could be on the market this offseason. Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant have been at the forefront of trade rumors.
Each of the players mentioned above brings different aspects to a possible trade. When it comes to teams being mentioned as potential trade partners, the Rockets have been in the middle of many conversations.
The reason for that is the Rockets not only have desired future first-round picks and young players who are only going to get better, but also they are a desired location because of their strong showing throughout the season, finishing second in the tough Western Conference.
Each player would help the Rockets in different ways and demand a different price for what the Rockets would have to send back in a trade. For instance, trading for Jaylen Brown would take less than trading for Durant or Antetokounmpo.
Brown is a two-way player who brings elite-level defense and has shown, at times, that he can be the leading offensive player when needed. Brown is not a player around whom you can build your entire offense. At times, Brown has struggled when he had to become the primary offensive hub, but as he showed in the 2024 NBA Finals, he can take over games and lead his team to victory.
Brown also had a previous relationship with Udoka, who was his coach the previous time the Celtics went to the NBA Finals in 2022 and lost to the Warriors. Brown still has four years left on his contract, which maxes out at $64 million a year in the 2028-29 season.
Durant is the oldest of the three, as he will turn 37 before the start of the next season. Of course, Durant brings the shooting the Rockets sorely need and, just like Brown, brings championship experience to the team.
Concerning factors exist when it comes to a trade for Durant. His age is a primary concern, as he may not line up with the Rockets' young core regarding the championship timeline. Also, Durant only has one year left on his contract, and unless you sign him up for an extension at the time of the trade, he may not play more than one season.
Antetokounmpo, out of all the names floating around the rumor mill, is the best player available. Antetokounmpo is a two-time MVP and NBA Finals MVP who is either a top two or three player in the league, depending on who you ask.
The only drawback when trading for Antetokounmpo is the asking price. At 30, Antetokounmpo still has several prime years left, which instantly makes you a championship contender. However, the Milwaukee Bucks will likely ask for multiple players and probably all, if not most, of the Rockets' future draft picks.
If it is just based on talent, it is a no-brainer you trade for Antetokounmpo, but the NBA isn't a game of NBA 2K where you can make trades and suffer little or no consequences. You have to factor in a lot more when it comes to the real world of the NBA, and that is something the Rockets' front office will have to figure out this offseason.