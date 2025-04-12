'Absolute Cinema': James Harden Could Play Rockets in Playoffs
The Houston Rockets haven't been to the playoffs since James Harden was on the roster in 2020.
In the five years since, Harden has been to the postseason every year, including one appearance with the Brooklyn Nets, two with the Philadelphia 76ers, and one with the Los Angeles Clippers, which will soon become two next week.
The Rockets have leapfrogged over Harden in the standings, finding themselves at No. 2 in the Western Conference. With a potential matchup looming, The Athletic insider Law Murray looked at the possibility of the Rockets facing Harden's Clippers in the playoffs.
"Look, it would be absolute cinema if Houston’s return to the postseason included James Harden being in the way, given that Harden is the player of the century for the Rockets," Murray writes.
"Harden’s play on the floor is paramount. He is the main player in LA’s offense, despite Leonard’s high level of play. Udoka coached Harden in Brooklyn when he was the defensive coordinator, so there’s history there.
"Harden still owes the Rockets a 40-ball, and he hasn’t done it in the regular season. Remember, Harden wanted to come back to Houston, and Udoka squashed it. There would be plenty to discuss if these teams see each other, and it starts with The Beard."
The Rockets will wrap up the regular season tomorrow afternoon as they take on Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff for the game is set for 2:30 p.m. CT from inside the Toyota Center.