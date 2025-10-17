Against the Hawks, Reed Sheppard Proved to Be the Piece the Rockets Need to Succeed
No one is expecting Reed Sheppard to be a superstar this season. It's not a knock on his game, but the Houston Rockets have so many pieces that the second-year guard doesn't need to be a focal point of the offense.
Sheppard has more questions than answers entering the regular season. He will undoubtedly be a piece that will greatly affect the Rockets' season. There is so much potential, but he will go from a reserve as a rookie to a potential starter. It's a big ask.
Last night, perhaps some of those questions were answered as Houston routed the Atlanta Hawks in their final preseason game, 133-115. Sheppard was playing with the Rockets' reserves, but it was the perfect chance to make a statement with the ball in his hands more often. He did just that.
The 6-foot-2 guard put up 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks on an impressive 12-of-22 shooting from the field. Sheppard was everywhere for Houston, and did so in a win where the Hawks were playing their best rotation.
Sheppard's confidence was the most striking trait from last night's win. Everyone knew the two-way potential he had despite his size. At Kentucky, he shot the three ball at a 52.1% clip, while leading the SEC in steals per game at 2.5.
NBA Summer League has been the place where he has shone the most. They may not be the most efficient performances, but Sheppard has the ball in his hands and isn't afraid to let it fly in Las Vegas. In Houston's final preseason game, he was showing that same will to shoot the ball.
The Rockets don't need Sheppard to put up nearly 30 points and seven combined steals and blocks every night to be successful. Even with Fred VanVleet out for the season due to a torn ACL, the 21-year-old is expected to play the shooting guard next to Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun as primary facilitators.
Sheppard's main responsibilities will be 3&D-esque, but he can put the ball on the floor. Next to the young core and Kevin Durant, last night's performance will likely be a once-in-a-blue-moon experience, but the Rockets can feel confident knowing his development is moving along.
This season, Sheppard will be asked to step up in a major role. There are still questions as to whether or not he can be a consistent piece for a title contender. His numbers against the Hawks have started to mitigate those concerns, but there's still an 82-game regular season to prove the doubters wrong.