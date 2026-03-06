Rockets' Late-Season Success Will Determine Offseason Priorities

It feels pretty surface-level to say that a team's late-season performance will determine how it handles the offseason, but for the Houston Rockets, it is that clear-cut.

The Rockets are currently the third seed in the Western Conference, entering Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Despite suffering injuries across the board throughout the year, they've managed to say afloat with an aggressive defense and an offense spearheaded by Kevin Durant.

The 37-year-old, averaging an astounding 26.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 51-40-89 shooting splits, cannot have a single season wasted in what could be the final chapter of an illustrious career. Durant has carried most of Houston's offensive production, as since Feb. 1, the offensive rating has dropped to 16th in the NBA.

The Rockets have played their entire season without a true point guard. While Reed Sheppard has impressed as a starter, and Amen Thompson has boosted his scoring output, the absence of Fred VanVleet (torn ACL) has done a number on this rotation.

Houston has a turnover problem, ranking 27th in giveaway rate this year, while recording nearly 16 per game.

It's easy to say that adding VanVleet back into the lineup will fix things next season, but if the Rockets can't finish the regular season and playoffs on a strong note offensively, more changes could come. Tari Eason, their best 3&D weapon, is a restricted free agent this offseason.

VanVleet has a player option this summer, but if Houston can't muster up a deep postseason run, the desire for an even better weapon at the one could arise. There's no telling how the 32-year-old will produce coming off a full season without basketball.

Other free agents include Josh Okogie, Jae'Sean Tate and Aaron Holiday, all players who have either cracked the starting lineup or contributed in the bench rotation. General manager Rafael Stone and the rest of the front office swung for the fences last offseason and landed Durant, a major upgrade to fix the team's biggest weakness (scoring efficiency).

However, is that enough to get over the hump? What if the young core doesn't improve enough to secure the Rockets' home-court advantage in the playoffs? Houston was engaged in trade talks at the deadline, but ultimately decided to back off from any moves. That ideology could change over the summer, depending on how the team performs in the most pivotal stretch of the NBA year.