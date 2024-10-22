Alperen Sengun Claims Rockets Are 'Going To' Win an NBA Championship
Alperen Sengun is heading into a big fourth season. Last year, he surpassed the 20 points per game mark and is a borderline All-Star. He also landed a five-year, $185 million contract extension to secure his job and give him a long-term role in Houston.
The Rockets are going in on their young core, as Jalen Green also landed a contract extension, and the rest of the club's young core will continue developing behind those two. The team's growth has already been seen.
Two seasons ago, the Rockets won 22 games. Last season, they made a 19-game leap and won 41 games while finishing No. 11 in the Western Conference. Their leap was evident, and natural development of the core of their roster will help complement their win-now talents to see the team continue to improve.
For Sengun, his contract extension is behind him, and he now has long-term security in that regard. Now, his focus goes back to the hardwood alone and helping his team be the best basketball team possible.
While explaining such, Sengun also made a bold claim, stating the Rockets are "going to" win an NBA Championship.
“I can focus on the basketball now, only. Just go out and hoop and give my best to the basketball team," Sengun explained. "I want a championship with the Rockets one day, so that’s my next goal. That's what we're going to do."
Sengun is a borderline All-Star, as is Green. Those two developing gives the Rockets a rounded starting lineup of Fred VanVleet, Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun. There's a superstar lacking, and those two have the most potential on the squad.
The depth of the club is strong, too, as they've got plenty of youthful pieces on the bench that can help swing games when they're on the floor.
