Alperen Sengun Has Improved at Free-Throw Line Over Last Three Games
The Houston Rockets have done many things well this season to earn their 48-26 record. They have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA since the start of the season and are the league's best rebounding team.
Those two areas have helped the Rockets move up to the second seed with only eight games left in the regular season. However, the Rockets have struggled in a couple of other areas as well. One is 3-point shooting, as the Rockets have hovered near the bottom most of the season.
Another area the Rockets have struggled with is free-throw shooting. On the season, the Rockets are ranked last from the charity stripe, and it has cost them a few games. Alperen Sengun is one Rocket who has struggled from the line and is also the Rocket who gets to the free-throw line the most on the team.
On the season, Sengun gets to the free-throw line 5.6 times per game, which is great as it puts pressure on the defense. Unfortunately for the Rockets, Sengun is shooting a career-low 69.3% on the season. The number of times Sengun gets to the foul line has become an issue in certain games.
When a player struggles from the line, they tend not always to want the ball in their hand incredibly late in close games. The Rockets are near the top of the league in clutch games this season, and on several occasions, their missed foul shots have cost them games.
Leaving points on the board becomes a significant problem in the playoffs as most games come down to one or two possession. The Rockets players and coaches realize they must improve their free-throw shooting to advance in the playoffs.
Sengun spoke about his free-throw shooting after the Rockets loss to the Denver Nuggets and stated that for him it is "mental" and that he understands how important those points are each game. In the last three games Sengun has started to turn the corner from the foul line.
Sengun has been shooting 78.3 % from the charity stripe in the last three games, including 11-13 from the line in the Rockets' win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday. Sengun is the Rockets' offensive hub, and the player Ime Udoka goes to when they need a basket late in the game. Opposing teams also realize this, and when Sengun struggles from the free-throw line, they make it a point to foul Sengun and force him to earn those two points from the charity stripe.
Yes, it is a small sample size, but if Sengun can continue this recent trend, it would be a massive lift to the Rockets as they inch closer to clinching a playoff spot. Sengun and the Rockets are back on Sunday as they travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns.