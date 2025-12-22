LISTEN: Audio Between Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown in Recent Rockets-Nuggets Contest

The Houston Rockets' game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday became a bit more of a showdown than expected initially. The two teams squared off less than a week before the contest, which resulted in an overtime loss for the Rockets.

Granted, the officiating played a large part. Even Nuggets fans would have to admit it.

(At least if they are being honest and remove any semblance of a bias).

Houston held a 117-116 lead with two seconds left, prior to a phantom call against Amen Thompson on Tim Hardaway Jr., which was incidental contact, at best.

There were other bad calls down the stretch also, which the league confirmed the next day.

The Rockets lost their next contest against the New Orleans Pelicans in self-destruction mode, as they imploded and blew a 25-point lead to one of the worst teams in the NBA (which is eerily similar to what happened against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night).

The rematch (and third contest between the two teams) was the first night of a back-to-back game for the Rockets.

Kevin Durant seemed particularly motivated in the game and traded barbs with Nuggets wing Bruce Brown in the third quarter (and later Tim Hardaway Jr.

Brown began trading barbs with Rockets reserve guard and sharpshooter Reed Sheppard also, as the game got testy.

After the game, Brown stated that Durant crossed the line and became disrespectful, but wouldn't answer the question regarding what Durant said specifically.

When Durant was asked, he agreed with Brown, adding that he was definitely disrespectful but also adding that it was all a part of the game.

Many began wondering exactly what was said, since neither would answer the question.

(Which is normal for players).

But the internet is undefeated. And there are cameras everywhere in NBA arenas. It was only going to be a matter of time before the audio surfaced.

Take a look (and listen) for yourself.

What Kevin Durant Really Said To Bruce Brown👀:



Brown: “We here”



Durant: “That’s not your shot, you a bum!”



Durant also called him a “pu**y”, which Brown took personally.



Still, Durant kept going and told Brown:



“Nobody gotta guard you, bruh” pic.twitter.com/pbfrLb7KQH — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) December 21, 2025

The two teams face off again on March 11, which will be the final game between the Rockets and Nuggets (at least in the regular season).

Brown stated that he couldn't wait to face Houston again.

The Rockets' next game against the Kings resulted in their third consecutive loss in back-to-back games this season, and they blew a 14-point lead and lost in overtime.

Houston faces the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas Day, and will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.