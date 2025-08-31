Alperen Sengun Has Shown Improved Free Throw Shooting During FIBA EuroBasket
Through Alperen Sengun's first four seasons, he has proven to be the steal of the 2021 draft. Even though Sengun started his rookie season coming off the bench, he quickly became one of the Rockets' best players once he became a starter in his second season.
Sengun showcased his excellent post-up game, playmaking skills and rebounding abilities, even as the Rockets struggled to secure wins. The Rockets are coming off their most successful season, and the main reason for that was the play of Sengun, who made his first All-Star game. Sengun has thrived in multiple areas, including passing, post scoring, and rebounding.
Sengun finished with a career high in rebounds last season and another season of averaging close to five assists. There is one area where Sengun has actually regressed since entering the league, as his free-throw shooting percentage has declined as his playing time has increased.
Over the last two seasons, Sengun has seen his free-throw attempts increase from 3.8 in his second season to 5.6 in the last two seasons. However, his free-throw shooting has dropped from over 71 percent his first two seasons to sub-70 percent the last two seasons.
His free-throw shooting was even worse in his first playoff series, as he shot only 25-40 from the free-throw line for 62.5 percent. Sengun realizes that he not only had to shoot a better percentage from the field overall but especially from the charity stripe.
Alperen Sengun has shown improvement from the line in FIBA EuroBasket
While the rest of the Rockets have been participating in individual workouts and open runs, Sengun has been preparing for the biggest overseas tournament in basketball, the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.
Sengun and Türkiye are seeking their first medal since 2001, and through three games, Sengun has been dominant as Türkiye is off to a 3-0 start in group play. Sengun is averaging 20 points per game and is coming off a game where he didn't play in the fourth quarter because of his team's dominant performance in the win over Portugal.
Besides his great playmaking, rebounding and scoring so far in this tournament, another area of his game has been encouraging, and that is his free-throw shooting. Through three games, Sengun is shooting 11-of-14 from the free-throw line, which is 78.6 percent. Of course, that is a small sample size, but it is a great start to the tournament for Sengun.
As Sengun continues to thrive in the NBA, teams are going to do whatever they can to keep him from scoring. That includes forcing him to make free throws. In the Rockets' first-round loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Warriors were extremely aggressive with Sengun, as they had no problem putting him on the line, especially given his struggles.
If Sengun can continue his great shooting from the line into the NBA regular season, he may be in line for the best free-throw shooting season in his career.